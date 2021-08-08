Telangana officials reiterate government support to weavers  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People’s representatives and officials reiterated the government’s support to the weavers as National Handloom Day was celebrated with much fanfare across Telangana on Saturday. In Sangareddy, the Department of Handloom and Textiles organised an impressive rally.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector M Hanumant Rao and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy said that the government would do everything possible to help the handloom workers by providing subsidies on various products, including raw materials.

The Collector also said that handloom cooperative societies will be allowed to set up stalls at the Collectorate every Monday to sell their products.

In Sircilla, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar garlanded the statue of Netanna, a weaver. In Karimnagar, Ministers Koppula Eswar and Gangula Kamalakar felicitated the weavers.

Meanwhile, speaking during celebrations held at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad, SCCL Director of Finance N Balram urged the employees to wear handloom clothes at least twice a week and to promote the traditional handlooms and encourage the weavers.