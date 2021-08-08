TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy meets, consoles former Hyderabad Mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy called on Teegala Krishna Reddy, former Hyderabad Mayor, to console him over the death of his son-in-law B Srinivas Reddy, who died a few days ago of cardiac arrest.

Krishna Reddy, who also served as MLA, continues to enjoy a formidable reputation within political circles. Sources say that apart from building relations, Revanth, who has been meeting most of his seniors and colleagues from his time at TDP, is also hopeful that Krishna Reddy may become part of his team.

The new TPCC chief has already made strides in this endeavour and met almost all his former colleagues from TDP, most of whom are now with TRS following the bifurcation of State and weakening of TDP.

Called ‘Operation Akarshana’ sometimes, off late Revanth has been trying to rope in former TDP leaders. It is believed that if Krishna Reddy joins Congress, it would add to Congress’ strength in the city and Rangareddy.