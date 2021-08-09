Centre revived Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals by investing Rs 6,300 crore: Union minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, on Sunday, said that India will soon overcome the need to import fertilisers from foreign countries as the Central government has taken a historic decision to revive five fertiliser companies across the country.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State office along with party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Khuba said that the Centre has revived the Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) by investing over Rs 6,300 crore.

He also said that he was in the State to inspect the RFCL and conduct a review meeting to address any issues. Stating that the Centre has identified the need for reviving the fertiliser industry, Khuba said that the RFCL had started production of 40,000 MT of fertilisers in March.