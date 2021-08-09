Ex-Telangana minister Eatala Rajender confident of BJP victory in Huzurabad poll

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Asserting that no force can stop him from winning the Huzurabad seat, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender warned KCR and Finance Minister T Harish Rao not to underestimate him.

He was addressing a programme during which several persons belonging to Mudiraj community joined the saffron fold, at Chelpur village on Sunday. "I am not alone, I live in the hearts and minds of all voters," he added.

Meanwhile, Chennur MLA Balka Suman alleged that BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Rajender were hatching a plan to split SC votes. He was taking part in Dalit Bandhu sammelanam in Kamalapur.