Gang abducts realtor from Telangana's Nirmal, police solve case in one hour

ADILABAD: Timely intervention and swift action by police officials proved helpful in saving a kidnapped realtor in just one hour. The incident happened at Bhagyanagar Colony in Nirmal district.

According to sources, a group of five miscreants, on two cars, barged into Tanvi Apartments in the colony and abducted the realtor - identified as Vijay Deshpande -- in full cinema style, on Sunday morning. Though his family members and other residents tried to save Deshpande, their efforts went in vain as the kidnappers came prepared.

Immediately after this, his relatives filed a complaint at the Nirmal police station. Without wasting even a single minute, the personnel swung into action and initiated the hunt for the miscreants. Based on CCTV footage, they traced the vehicle numbers and started searching for them.

In the meantime, they intercepted one of the vehicles near the Gamjal Toll Plaza. However, the officials couldn't find the realtor in that car. It was then that they realised the miscreants must have taken him in the second vehicle. Though the second car had, by then, crossed the district border, Nirmal police contacted their counterparts in Mancherial and Indalwai and, with their help, intercepted the vehicle near Toopran Toll Plaza.

According to police, Deshpande was abducted by a gang led by a person named Krishna Rao. It is learnt that the accused had some dispute with the realtor who was involved in the sale of a `2-crore worth land owned by Krishna Rao in Sangareddy district.

Land dispute

