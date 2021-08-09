STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harassed woman activist quit Maoist party, say Telangana police

The Kothagudem police said that according to information, the former Maoist activist, identified as Madakam Chukki, is a resident of Battigudem village in Cherla mandal.

Published: 09th August 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:41 AM

Naxals

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Stating that a woman Maoist activist recently quit the party as she was unable to bear the harassment meted out by senior leaders, Bhadradri-Kothagudem police said she has alleged that the party workers were plotting to kill her.

In a statement released to the media, the Kothagudem police said that according to information, the former Maoist activist, identified as Madakam Chukki, is a resident of Battigudem village in Cherla mandal. 

She reportedly worked for the local organisation squad under the Cherla area committee. Meanwhile, the personnel also stated that many Maoists have decided to quit the party, as they are vexed with the party leadership’s harassment and the fact that they don’t have any freedom. 

Pointing out that the party is scared for its existence, the police officials mentioned that there is no difference between the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and the Maoist party as their attitude towards women and children are pretty much the same.

Meanwhile, the cops also urged all human rights' organisations to come forward to protect citizens from the banned outfit.

