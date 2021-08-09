Save lives of weavers in Telangana: Joint Action Committee to CJI NV Ramana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Providing the details of 360 suicides of weavers after the formation of Telangana, the National Weavers United JAC made an appeal to the Chief Justice NV Ramana to intervene and help strengthen the Handloom Reservation Act 1985, so that fake handloom manufacturers are brought to the book.

The JAC chairman Dasu Suresh called on the Chief Justice in New Delhi on Sunday and explained to him that due to the unethical practices of some textile manufacturers, industrialists and marketers, the traditional weavers were losing their livelihood.

The Handloom Reservation Act, 1985, enacted by Parliament, prohibits the weaving of 11 types of handloom products on power looms. By violating the Act, the manufacturers were selling material claiming to be handloom.

This was causing distress and forcing handloom workers to resort to the extreme step of committing suicide. Many families are suffering because of this, they said. Dasu Suresh presented the details of the 360 weavers who had committed suicide during the last seven years in Telangana to the Chief Justice, who assured him that he would look into the matter.