Six booked for attempting to assault woman

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Six persons have been booked by Karimnagar Two Town police for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman. The details regarding the case were revealed to the media by CP V Satyanarayana.According to police, the victim, Mamata, belonging to Mankammathota, is married to a person named Muralikrishna, 34.

A few years back, he secretly got married to another woman named Divya, who was unaware that Muralikrishna had another family. At some time around 2017-18, Divya found out that Muralikrishna was already married and filed a complaint with the police. However, the police, according to the victim, did not address the plaint properly. On Sunday morning, Divya made a suicide attempt at the police station over the inaction of cops.

On learning about the incident, a group of six people, who are reportedly Divya’s relatives, reached Muralikrishna’s house, thrashed him and attempted to sexually assault Mamata. After the incident, Mamata filed a complaint with the police, based on which they have registered a case against the six persons.