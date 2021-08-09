Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao donates customised vehicles to differently-abled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As promised on the occasion of his birthday, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao handed over custom- made vehicles to the differently- abled people under the 'Gift a Smile' initiative. Beneficiaries in the first phase were handed over vehicles on Sunday and soon, the remaining identified beneficiaries will also be given their vehicles.

Many public representatives have followed his lead and announced that they will also donate vehicles under this initiative. 'Gift a Smile', a novel initiative started by Rama Rao on his birthday last year, continues to inspire good samaritans to take up acts of charity.

Rama Rao said that when he donated six ambulances in the Sircilla constituency under this initiative last year, many other public representatives too came forward and donated ambulances. He added that over 100 ambulances were donated last year.

On this occasion, Rama Rao said that this year as well, after he made an announcement of donating 100 customised vehicles for the differently-abled, many public representatives have come forward to donate 1,000 such vehicles.

He said that these vehicles not just make the lives of the differently-abled comfortable, but also provide them with a livelihood. He interacted with all the beneficiaries and had lunch with them after the vehicle distribution programme.