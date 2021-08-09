Telangana minister T Harish Rao asks BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar to clarify stance on Dalit Bandhu

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Demanding that BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar clarify his stance on the State government's decision to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme, Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked if the Karimnagar Parliamentarian was against the scheme that would benefit SCs.

"Sanjay Kumar should make it clear - is he in support of or against the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which would implemented in Huzurabad just like Rythu Bandhu and Kalyana Laxmi," Harish Rao asked. Meanwhile, he urged the pink party activists to work collectively against the false propaganda being spread in social media platforms by the saffron party cadre.

He made these statements while addressing a meeting of TRS social media workers, in Siddipet on Sunday. He also alleged that the BJP activists do not have any moral right to seek votes in Huzurabad.The Finance Minister went one step further and stated that India's GDP, under the BJP rule, will fall below that of Bangladesh’s, in no time.