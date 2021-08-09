STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police seek court's nod to withdraw murder attempt cases against lactating mothers

The police registered cases against 23 persons, including 16 women among whom three were lactating mothers. 

Published: 09th August 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ranjitha Sharma, IPS, who wanted to be a journalist, said she realised she could do more for the people as a police officer.

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Under fire for registering an attempt to murder case against three lactating mothers who were among 23 persons arrested, the Konijerla police on Sunday beat a hasty retreat and filed a memo before the court seeking permission to withdraw Sections 307 and 148 of the IPC which pertain to murder attempt and attack with deadly weapons.

The police registered cases against 23 persons, including 16 women among whom three were lactating mothers. The charges against them were that they attacked the Forest Department officials with weapons when they tried to persuade them against podu cultivation of cotton crop in about 50 acres of forest land in Yellannanagar in Konijerla mandal in Khammam recently. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Wyra ACP K Satyanarayana said: "We have filed a memo before the court seeking permission to withdraw the two sections. As soon as we get green signal, we will remove the two sections against them. After investigation we came to know that the women did not attack with weapons and we have mentioned it in the memo."

Now the prospects are bright for all those who have been arrested to get bail, said an advocate. According to Deputy Conservator of Forests, Khammam, the land belongs to the Forest Department and some people began felling trees and started podu cultivation.

