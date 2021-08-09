STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police book BJP leader Beti Mahender Reddy on minister Gangula Kamalakar's complaint

Gangula accused the advocate of trying to defame him by spreading false propaganda and claimed that he is not involved in granite business.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar Two Town police registered a case against advocate and BJP leader Beti Mahender Reddy, based on a complaint filed by BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, on Saturday night.

It may be recalled that three days back, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued notices to nine granite companies in Karimnagar, including Swetha Agencies, owned by Kamalakar’s brother, based on complaints by Mahender Reddy.

The granite companies were issued notices for violating the Foreign Exchange Management (FEMA) Act, 1999. In his plaint, Minister Kamalakar alleged that Mahender Reddy was trying to defame him by spreading false propaganda and fake news. Kamalakar asserted that he was not involved in granite business and that Mahender Reddy's allegations were politically motivated.

As per the BC Welfare Minister’s complaint, the Two Town police have registered a case against the advocate under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(2) of IPC. Kamalakar also alleged that Mahender Reddy has constantly been spreading fake news about him on social media platforms and indulging in character assassination.

It may be mentioned here that the ED served notices on the nine firms after Mahender Reddy filed complaints claiming that these companies have evaded taxes worth a whopping Rs 124.94 crore. He had also forwarded the plaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Directorate also issued a notice to Chennai-based Elite Shipping Agencies India Private Ltd. for violating the FEMA, 1999.

'We are not a mafia'

In the meantime, the members of Karimnagar District Granite Quarry Owners' Association have now come forward requesting politicians and mediapersons not to project them like mafias and criminal groups.They have also requested media houses not to publish news articles without enquiring their opinion on the matter.

Though the police personnel have launched search operations for Beti Mahender Reddy, they couldn’t find him as he was not available in Karimnagar. Mahender Reddy later contacted the Two Town police and informed them that he was in Hyderabad for a court hearing on Monday. He also assured to meet them after returning to Karimnagar.

