STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana vaccinates 15 per cent of its total population with both doses of COVID-19

This was achieved after the State began prioritising the administration of the second dose over the last two weeks after several individuals became eligible.

Published: 09th August 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational image (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 15.9 per cent of the eligible population in Telangana has been vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday. This amounts to nearly 38.27 lakh citizens out of the 2.4 crore adult population eligible to take the vaccine.

This was achieved after the State began prioritising the administration of the second dose over the last two weeks after several individuals became eligible. With this, the State has cumulatively given 1,53,74,395 doses of vaccine to citizens, covering at least 51 per cent of the eligible population with at least 1.15 crore one dose given.

Both doses of the vaccine become increasingly crucial after multiple studies have shown that a single dose of the vaccine can only prevent serious disease and not necessarily the infection.

In fact, the vaccine efficacy has fallen further after the new Delta variant has taken over the Alpha variant, making two doses all the more critical. The majority of the second dose has gone to the vulnerable and high-priority groups such as health care workers (HCW), front-line workers (FLW), and individuals who are 45+.

In the HCW group, 74 per cent are fully vaccinated, in FLW, 63 per cent, and in the 45+ age group, 49% are fully vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Telangana Telangana vaccine Telangana vaccination
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp