Women-led FMCG start-ups get fillip in Telangana

Published: 09th August 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to scale up and provide market, consumer, and supply-chain access to Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) produced by womenled startups in Telangana, We-Hub and Q-Mart have inaugurated the first retail forward linkage support channel named 'We Corner' at Q-Mart.

This will allow the startups supported by We-Hub to showcase their products with a dedicated shelf-space at the store. 'We Corner' was launched by District Collector Sweta Mohanty, Principal Secretary for ITE&C Jayesh Ranjan, We-Hub CEO R Deepthi and Director of QMart Rahul Varma at the QMart’s outlet in Gachibowli on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Mohanty has said that this initiative would provide market access and visibility to products and help entrepreneurs to succeed in their businesses. Jayesh Ranjan said that the focus at We-Hub has been to create interventions like these, to help increase the sustainability of women-led small and medium enterprises, particularly in these challenging times.

He also hoped that more retail stores would come forward to help women-led startups showcase their products. The performance of products will be monitored for the next 3 months, and feedback will be provided by We-Hub to the entrepreneurs, he said

