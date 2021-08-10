Charred body of man found inside car on Hyderabad Medak highway 

By Express News Service

MEDAK: A car with an unidentified man's body stuffed in its boot, was on fire on the Hyderabad Medak highway in the wee hours of Tuesday. It is suspected that the man was murdered at a different location and his body dumped in the car, before abandoning it on the highway. Police suspect that to dodge police and leave no clues, the killers abandoned the vehicle with the body and set it on fire.

Based on the number details, the cops have found the car belongs to Srinivas, a rowdy sheeter from Medak. DSP Toopran M Kiran Kumar said, they are probing if the body belongs to him or someone else.

Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot at Mangalaparthy village under Veldurthi police limits. Fire tenders were also pressed into action to douse the fire.

Police said prima facie the victim could be a man in mid-30s. The body was completely charred and the cops are looking for clues to identify the victim.

Special teams have been formed for the job and clues teams also visited the crime scene, they said. A murder case has been registered at Veldurthi police station in Medak district.