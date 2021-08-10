Congress asks SCs, tribals to end the rule of Dora

S Rajareddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Lending an impression that green shoots are sprouting in the Congress at last, its leaders raised their voice several decibels high against KCR’s “misrule” in the State at Indravelli, the village where scores of tribals fell to police bullets on April 20, 1981 while they were arriving to attend a public meeting organised by a frontal organisation of Naxalites to protest their exploitation by non-tribals.

As the day grew on Monday, all roads seemed to have led to the village in the tribal heartland of Adilabad district. As the Gonds livened up the occasion with their traditional Gussadi dance, more Adivasis and SCs who flowed in like a tide filled the venue of the public meeting, christened Dalita Girijana Dandora, organised to coincide with the World Indigenous People’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, in his inimitable style, tore into the TRS for KCR’s stepmotherly treatment of the tribals and called upon them and the SCs to end the rule from Gadis — the sprawling residences of the feudal lords. “Telangana has become imprisoned in the Gadi of the Dora,” he said and wanted to know what benefits SCc got under KCR’s dispensation.