Dalit Bandhu cash flows into Huzurabad

KCR orders release of `500 cr; govt will spend Rs 1 lakh crore for upliftment of SCs over next three years, says Harish

Published: 10th August 2021 08:53 AM

SC Development Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas and TRS activists, celebrate the government’s decision to release Dalit Bandhu money, in Huzurabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government has finally set the ball rolling for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu as a pilot project in Huzurabad Assembly constituency on a “saturation” mode. On Monday, the government issued orders releasing Rs 500 crore to Karimnagar District Collector to assist about 5,000 SC beneficiaries. The pilot project would be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on August 16. The government order (GO) was issued by Scheduled Castes Development Department Secretary Rahul Bojja.

Immediately after issuance of the GO, the officials concerned deposited Rs 500 crore into the account of Karimnagar District Scheduled Castes Service Cooperative Development Society Limited (DSCSCDS), for which the District Collector is the chairman. 

It may be recalled that Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Dalit Bandhu during a meeting on July 8 and GO 6 to this effect was issued on the same day. As the entire Rs 500 crore for the pilot project was released on Monday itself, initially about 5,000 SC families will get `10 lakh each for self-employment schemes. The SC families can start their own business with the amount or purchase tractors/cabs.  TRS MLAs G Kishore Kumar and S Saidi Reddy, and B Mallaiah Yadav thanked KCR for releasing the amount.

Beneficiaries To Get Chip-Enabled ID Card

Along with the Dalit Bandhu money of `10 lakh, each beneficiary will get a chip-enabled identity card. The State government will be able to, via this card, monitor whether the beneficiary is properly utilising the money or not. The officials have deposited the `500 crore into the account of Karimnagar DSCSCDS

