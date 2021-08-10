HC Judge P Keshava Rao passes away 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Judge, Justice P Keshava Rao died of prolonged illness at a corporate hospital on Monday. He was 61. As a mark of respect, work at the High Court and the subordinate judge’s courts were suspended for the day.

Justice Keshava Rao had been born on March 29, 1961. He completed his law degree from Kakatiya University, Warangal in 1986 and enrolled himself in the Bar Council of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh the same year. He became a judge of the High Court on September 21, 2017. In a condolence message, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recalled the service Keshava Rao had rendered to the poor