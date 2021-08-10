Pujas to be performed to prevent third wave

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Endowments Department had earned huge revenues during the recent Bonalu celebrations and the benefits have been released to priests working in notified temples. Meanwhile, keeping in mind the rise in the number of Covid cases, the department has instructed temple executive officers to offer pujas and perform homams to stop the further spread of the virus.

The temple managements have received instructions to perform Saswatha homams and special pujas as Sravan masam, which is considered an auspicious month, began from Monday. During the second wave, many priests and staff were infected by Covid-19.

Therefore, all staffers have been asked to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. The officials have also asked temple managements to submit details of vaccination status. They have been told to make sure that all staffers get vaccinated as soon as possible and submit double vaccination certificates. Temple executive officers have been asked to be prepared for all upcoming festivals in August, September and October. Officials have informed temple managements to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi as a low-key affair.