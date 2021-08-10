STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pujas to be performed to prevent third wave

The Endowments Department had earned huge revenues during the recent Bonalu celebrations and the benefits have been released to priests working in notified temples.

Published: 10th August 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees gather in huge numbers for Bonalu celebrations at Simhavahini Mahankali temple, Lal Darwaza | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Endowments Department had earned huge revenues during the recent Bonalu celebrations and the benefits have been released to priests working in notified temples. Meanwhile, keeping in mind the rise in the number of Covid cases, the department has instructed temple executive officers to offer pujas and perform homams to stop the further spread of the virus.

The temple managements have received instructions to perform Saswatha homams and special pujas as Sravan masam, which is considered an auspicious month, began from Monday. During the second wave, many priests and staff were infected by Covid-19.

Therefore, all staffers have been asked to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. The officials have also asked temple managements to submit details of vaccination status. They have been told to make sure that all staffers get vaccinated as soon as possible and submit double vaccination certificates. Temple executive officers have been asked to be prepared for all upcoming festivals in August, September and October. Officials have informed temple managements to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi as a low-key affair.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases Bonalu celebrations Endowments Department
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp