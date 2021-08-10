Retired RTC staffers demand pending dues

M D Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “In this ripe old age, I never thought that I would take part in a demonstration in front of the head office of the corporation I had served for almost 34 years. Since no one is taking forward our cause, we had to take matters into our own hands,” said a retired TSRTC employee during the demonstration held at Bus Bhavan on Monday.

Close to 100 retired employees from the corporation are holding a demonstration, demanding that the State government intervene to address their grievances. Given the fact that RTC employees are not entitled for pension, they point out that whatever small amount they used to get under Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS) and monthly interest on retired employees fixed deposits from TSRTC Employees Credit Cooperative Society (CCS) has been affected.

“We are the unlucky lot of retired employees living the post-retired life without pension. We have planned to lead our remaining days with whatever little is due to us. It has been a year since these problems started and for the past three months we have not been paid the SRBS amounts, ” said Chandra Kumar, a retired employee in his mid-70s. Among other issues is the non-payment of Terminal Leaves Encashment, which is yet to be settled for about 2,000 employees who retired after April 2018. “We tried to remain patient but there was nobody to take up our cause. We hope that the CM responds to our grievances,” said P Komaraiah.