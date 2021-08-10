STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Retired RTC staffers demand pending dues

Among other issues is the non-payment of Terminal Leaves Encashment, which is yet to be settled for about 2,000 employees who retired after April 2018.

Published: 10th August 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Retired TSRTC employees stage a protest near Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By M D Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “In this ripe old age, I never thought that I would take part in a demonstration in front of the head office of the corporation I had served for almost 34 years. Since no one is taking forward our cause, we had to take matters into our own hands,” said a retired TSRTC employee during the demonstration held at Bus Bhavan on Monday.

Close to 100 retired employees from the corporation are holding a demonstration, demanding that the State government intervene to address their grievances. Given the fact that RTC employees are not entitled for pension, they point out that whatever small amount they used to get under Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS) and monthly interest on retired employees fixed deposits from TSRTC Employees Credit Cooperative Society (CCS) has been affected.

“We are the unlucky lot of retired employees living the post-retired life without pension. We have planned to lead our remaining days with whatever little is due to us. It has been a year since these problems started and for the past three months we have not been paid the SRBS amounts, ” said Chandra Kumar, a retired employee in his mid-70s. Among other issues is the non-payment of Terminal Leaves Encashment, which is yet to be settled for about 2,000 employees who retired after April 2018. “We tried to remain patient but there was nobody to take up our cause. We hope that the CM responds to our grievances,” said P Komaraiah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme TSRTC Employees Credit Cooperative Society
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp