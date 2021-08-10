STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rs 30K cr to be allocated in next Budget

In the meantime, he also mentioned that a Dr BR Ambedkar Community Hall will be constructed at Cherial in Siddipet, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Stating that the entire nation will hail Dalit Bandhu as a revolutionary scheme, just like Rythu Bandhu, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the TRS government has decided to allocate Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore in the next Budget for its implementation.Asserting that the pink party government launched the scheme with the best of intentions, Harish pointed out that Dalit Bandhu will put an end to economic and social disparities, and liberate SCs in Telangana from discrimination.

“As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Finance Ministry will allocate around Rs 30,000 crore in the 2022-23 Budget for the implementation of the scheme,” Harish said and added that this money will be utilised for generating employment opportunities for SCs and to support their business establishments. 

The Minister was speaking after launching various development and welfare programmes in Siddipet Assembly constituency, on Monday. Mentioning that the TRS government will implement the scheme in all parts of the State with the same spirit, Harish said that the Chief Minister is contemplating to spend `1 lakh crore for the upliftment of SCs over the next three years. “The government will extend Dalit Bandhu benefits to all SCs irrespective of their political affiliations,” he added.

In the meantime, he also mentioned that a Dr BR Ambedkar Community Hall will be constructed at Cherial in Siddipet, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Veleti Roja Sharma, MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, DCCB Chairman Chitty Devender Reddy accompanied the Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rao Dalit Bandhu Rythu Bandhu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp