Rs 30K cr to be allocated in next Budget

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Stating that the entire nation will hail Dalit Bandhu as a revolutionary scheme, just like Rythu Bandhu, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the TRS government has decided to allocate Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore in the next Budget for its implementation.Asserting that the pink party government launched the scheme with the best of intentions, Harish pointed out that Dalit Bandhu will put an end to economic and social disparities, and liberate SCs in Telangana from discrimination.

“As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Finance Ministry will allocate around Rs 30,000 crore in the 2022-23 Budget for the implementation of the scheme,” Harish said and added that this money will be utilised for generating employment opportunities for SCs and to support their business establishments.

The Minister was speaking after launching various development and welfare programmes in Siddipet Assembly constituency, on Monday. Mentioning that the TRS government will implement the scheme in all parts of the State with the same spirit, Harish said that the Chief Minister is contemplating to spend `1 lakh crore for the upliftment of SCs over the next three years. “The government will extend Dalit Bandhu benefits to all SCs irrespective of their political affiliations,” he added.

In the meantime, he also mentioned that a Dr BR Ambedkar Community Hall will be constructed at Cherial in Siddipet, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Veleti Roja Sharma, MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, DCCB Chairman Chitty Devender Reddy accompanied the Minister.