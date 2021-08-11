After public meet, Praveen Kumar tests positive for Covid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who recently joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was appointed party’s State coordinator, was on Tuesday admitted in Gandhi Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The hospital authorities said that Praveen’s health is stable and they had advised home isolation after discharging him on the same day.

According to Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao, Praveen showed symptoms of fever, diarrhoea and cough and he was given Monoclonal antibody treatment. “We have discharged him after three hours of observation,” Dr Raja Rao said.

Meanwhile, sources close to Praveen said that he had high fever when joined the BSP during a public meeting, which was attended by thousands of his followers on Sunday. Praveen was not available for comment. It was not clear when he tested positive for Covid-19.

NEW COVID CASES, 3 DEATHS IN TS

Hyderabad: For the second day in a row, Telangana tested less than one lakh people for Covid on Tuesday. Of the 89,037 tests conducted on the day, 494 tested positive for the virus. The number of active cases in the State has now fallen to 8,112 cases. The day also saw 621 recoveries while three succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 3,831 deaths. Despite conducting fewer tests, the highest caseload of 80 cases were reported in the GHMC limits, followed by Karimnagar with 51 cases and Warangal Urban with 45 cases.