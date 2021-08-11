Compare YSR’s legacy with KCR’s misrule: YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila has urged people to compare the seven years of TRS government misrule with that of former CM YS Rajashekara Reddy’s regime.

She participated in a one-day hunger strike at Sirsedu under Ellanthakunta mandal on Tuesday over unemployment in the State.

Sharmila questioned the government on why despite having 1.91 lakh vacancies, these have not been filled. She consoled family members of Md Shabbir who had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.