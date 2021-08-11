STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

How can MLA Ramesh be German citizen, also seek OIC status? asks HC

The counsel for MLA Ramesh said that he would submit to the court details in support of his argument that Ramesh had forsaken his German citizenship and that he no longer is a German citizen.

Published: 11th August 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Ch Ramesh Babu with MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting on Vemulawada development works in Hyderabad on Tuesday

MLA Ch Ramesh Babu with MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting on Vemulawada development works in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the counsel for Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh as to how his client could describe himself as a German citizen while seeking Overseas Indian Citizenship (OIC) if he is an Indian citizen.

The counsel for Ramesh said that he would submit to the court details in support of his argument that Ramesh had forsaken his German citizenship and that he no longer is a German citizen.

The advocate for petitioner, Adi Srinivas argued that in the application for OIC, Ramesh had described himself as German citizen and also in the application for renewal of his German Passport till 2023.
The Assistant Solicitor General arguing on behalf of the Centre insisted that Ramesh is a German citizen. The court adjourned the case to August 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh German citizen Telangana High Court
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp