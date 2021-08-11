How can MLA Ramesh be German citizen, also seek OIC status? asks HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the counsel for Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh as to how his client could describe himself as a German citizen while seeking Overseas Indian Citizenship (OIC) if he is an Indian citizen.

The counsel for Ramesh said that he would submit to the court details in support of his argument that Ramesh had forsaken his German citizenship and that he no longer is a German citizen.

The advocate for petitioner, Adi Srinivas argued that in the application for OIC, Ramesh had described himself as German citizen and also in the application for renewal of his German Passport till 2023.

The Assistant Solicitor General arguing on behalf of the Centre insisted that Ramesh is a German citizen. The court adjourned the case to August 24.