Huzurabad BCs demand 'BC Bandhu'

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Amid speculations that the TRS might field a BC candidate in the upcoming byelection, BCs from Veenavanka mandal in Huzurabad have demanded that the State government implement ‘BC Bandhu’ on the lines of Dalit Bandhu. Similar demands have cropped up in other mandals since the announcement of the SC upliftment programme.

Gellu Srinivas Yadav — a possible TRS candidate — started door-to-door campaigns in the Huzurabad segment on Tuesday.

Appreciating former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender, his followers and members of the SC community performed Palabishekam to his portrait at Bethigal village in Veenavanka. They said that the government had brought Dalit Bandhu only in view of his resignation from the party.