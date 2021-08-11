Huzurabad bypoll: TRS fields Gellu Srinivas Yadav against E Rajender

By Express News Service

The ruling TRS on Wednesday announced Gellu Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for the forthcoming Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

Srinivas Yadav, a backward class leader, participated in the separate Telangana movement. He was a student of Osmania University.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the resignation of former Minister E Rajender, who is now contesting on BJP ticket.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will formally launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16 in Huzurabad segment. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for the bypoll.