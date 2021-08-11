STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IRCTC resumes Pilgrim Special Tourist Train services

With half of the train coaches now upgraded to AC coaches and with modern facilities in place, the Uttara Bharat Yatra (10 nights and 11 days) will begin from August 27.

Published: 11th August 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Train

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a brief lull during the past few months due to pandemic, which impacted the tourism industry, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), South Central Zone decided to shift gears once again in an attempt to get back to its ‘tourism’ service back on track.

On Tuesday, the IRCTC announced that their Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains will start running once again covering important tourist spots and pilgrim centres in the country. Being resumed under different packages, the trains will take the tourists to different directions, including Uttara Bharat Yatra, Varanasi-Gaya-Prayagraj and Dakshin Bharat Yatra in the coming days. 

With half of the train coaches now upgraded to AC coaches and with modern facilities in place, the Uttara Bharat Yatra (10 nights and 11 days) will begin from August 27. Its starting point will be from Renigunta and will cover destinations Agra-Mathura-Vaishnodevi-Amritsar-Haridwar-Delhi. 

“With modern rakes, this will be the first trip we will be undertaking as part of this service while following all Covid protocols,” said D Narsing Rao, Group General Manager, SCR Zone, while interacting with media persons at Corporation’s Secunderabad office.  

Officials informed that as part of the service only vegetarian (South Indian Food) will be served. This train will have boarding and de-boarding halts at Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Ramagundam, Peddapalli and Nagpur.

For Standard (Sleeper) Rs 10,400 and for Comfort (AC 3 Tier) Rs 17,330 will be charged and the travellers will be provided Food and Night Stay as per the terms and conditions of the package. 

The Varanasi-Gaya-Prayagraj (covering three pilgrim centres) and Dakshin Bharat Yatra Tourist Trains (covering Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Mahabalipuram and Kanchipuram) will take up the trip in September (starts from 25th) and October (starts from 19th) respectively, with its six nights and seven days package. 

GOOD RESPONSE TO FLIGHT PACKAGES

Hyderabad: The IRCTC is receiving a good response to its Domestic Flight Package this season. With bookings for Kashmir and Ladakh Air packages outdoing, the Corporation is hopeful of continuing with the services to other destinations, including Goa, Ahmedabad, Rajasthan and Tirupati.

D Narsing Rao, Group GM, SCR Zone said that in contrast to Pilgrim Special Tourist Train services, the Air Packages (except during lockdown) received good patronage even during the beginning of this year (January-March). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRCTC Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited Tourist trains pilgrim special tourist trains
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp