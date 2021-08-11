IRCTC resumes Pilgrim Special Tourist Train services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a brief lull during the past few months due to pandemic, which impacted the tourism industry, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), South Central Zone decided to shift gears once again in an attempt to get back to its ‘tourism’ service back on track.

On Tuesday, the IRCTC announced that their Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains will start running once again covering important tourist spots and pilgrim centres in the country. Being resumed under different packages, the trains will take the tourists to different directions, including Uttara Bharat Yatra, Varanasi-Gaya-Prayagraj and Dakshin Bharat Yatra in the coming days.

With half of the train coaches now upgraded to AC coaches and with modern facilities in place, the Uttara Bharat Yatra (10 nights and 11 days) will begin from August 27. Its starting point will be from Renigunta and will cover destinations Agra-Mathura-Vaishnodevi-Amritsar-Haridwar-Delhi.

“With modern rakes, this will be the first trip we will be undertaking as part of this service while following all Covid protocols,” said D Narsing Rao, Group General Manager, SCR Zone, while interacting with media persons at Corporation’s Secunderabad office.

Officials informed that as part of the service only vegetarian (South Indian Food) will be served. This train will have boarding and de-boarding halts at Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Ramagundam, Peddapalli and Nagpur.

For Standard (Sleeper) Rs 10,400 and for Comfort (AC 3 Tier) Rs 17,330 will be charged and the travellers will be provided Food and Night Stay as per the terms and conditions of the package.

The Varanasi-Gaya-Prayagraj (covering three pilgrim centres) and Dakshin Bharat Yatra Tourist Trains (covering Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Mahabalipuram and Kanchipuram) will take up the trip in September (starts from 25th) and October (starts from 19th) respectively, with its six nights and seven days package.

GOOD RESPONSE TO FLIGHT PACKAGES

Hyderabad: The IRCTC is receiving a good response to its Domestic Flight Package this season. With bookings for Kashmir and Ladakh Air packages outdoing, the Corporation is hopeful of continuing with the services to other destinations, including Goa, Ahmedabad, Rajasthan and Tirupati.

D Narsing Rao, Group GM, SCR Zone said that in contrast to Pilgrim Special Tourist Train services, the Air Packages (except during lockdown) received good patronage even during the beginning of this year (January-March).