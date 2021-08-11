Probe teenmar Mallana’s harassment claims: BC commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Commission for Backward Classes has directed the Telangana DGP and the Hyderabad police commissioner to inquire and take appropriate action on the complaint of Teenmar Mallanna alias Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, alleging undue harassment from the police at the behest of the State government. The commission on Tuesday directed police to submit an action taken report within 15 days.

Mallanna had approached the BC Commission alleging that he was being harassed in the name of cases being filed against him and that the police summoned him for questioning and harassed him. He also stated that without any prior notice, police raided the Q News office and seized electronic devices, containing evidence against many people in the ruling TRS party.

Taking cognisance of the petition, BC Commission Member Achary Talloju directed the police to inquire into the matter. In case of no reply within the stipulated time, the summons would be issued for appearance in person or by a representative, before the commission, the notice read.

Recently, Hyderabad Cyber Crime sleuths conducted searches at Mallanna’s Q News office at Boduppal and seized electronic devices, on a complaint from an ex-employee of the channel.

The ex-employee, a woman, alleged that Mallanna had been collecting personal information of employees illegally and was also gathering personal information of several others and using them to blackmail and extract money from them. Meanwhile, an extortion case has also been registered against Mallanna at Chilkalguda police station in the city.

Police raids without any notice: Teenmar Mallanna

