STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘River management boards acting like postmen’

Telangana Irrigation officials express doubts over the functioning of the river management boards, especially during water stress years.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Irrigation officials expressed doubts over the functioning of the river management boards, especially during water stress years.

An official pointed out that the boards failed to discharge their duties effectively, rather preferring to play the role of a postman all these years. “Transformation of a failed postman into superman is highly impossible,” the official remarked. All these years, the boards just forwarded the letters from the State governments to the Centre and vice-versa and nothing more, the officials added. 

One of the Chief Engineers of the Irrigation Department recalled that during the summer, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao prevailed upon his Karnataka counterpart to release water for Mahabubnagar district to meet the drinking water needs. Karnataka released water for two years to the State in the midsummer. “Will the boards take the responsibility in case such issues arise in future?” the Chief Engineer wondered.

Stating that the boards cannot directly deal with Karnataka, he said they would take up the matter with the Central government. Then, the Centre had to take up the matter with Karnataka. By that time, the summer would be over and the people would suffer, he explained.

Another official asked if a group of farmers staged a dharna for water for 5,000 acres of local ayacut, will the boards would be able to respond quickly and release the water? If there was full of water in Sriram Sagar Project and farmers under Nizam Sagar Project require water, whether board reacts swiftly and releases the water? he wanted to know.

The Irrigation officials said any delay by the boards in releasing the water or taking the right decisions would ultimately reflect on the local people’s representatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
River management boards Telangana irrigation officials River water disputes Telangana
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp