Telangana cinema theatres can now screen 5 shows daily

Telugu film representatives also ask Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas to waive off power bills and property taxes that theatres incurred during the Covid-induced lockdown period.

Published: 11th August 2021 07:53 AM

Cinema theatres in Telangana to screen five shows daily as the government deemed there is enough reduction in cases.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has allowed film theatres to screen five shows daily, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the State has reduced.

Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced the decision at a meeting with representatives of the film industry at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday. 

Members of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at the meeting wanted the Minister to waive off power bills and property taxes for theatres for the Covid-induced lockdown period, to which Yadav agreed to take it up with the Chief Minister. The Minister said the government was committed to making Hyderabad a film hub.

