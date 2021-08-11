Telangana Eamcet results on August 25, counselling from Aug 30

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The engineering stream results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2021 will be declared on August 25. The first phase of counselling will begin on August 30. The counselling for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) will start from August 24.

All candidates who appeared for EAMCET will be able to fill basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11 and web options will be available from September 4 to 13. The provisional seat allotment will be on September 15 and students who receive seat allotment orders must pay tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and 20.

For ECET, candidates can fill online forms, pay the processing fees and book slots between August 24 and 28, and certificate verification is scheduled from August 26 to 29. Students can exercise their web options from August 26 to 31 and they will be allotted seats on September 2. After that, candidates should pay tuition fees and self-report online through the website between September 2 and 7.