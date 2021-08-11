Telangana Minister Errabelli’s remarks on MPDO: National Commission for Women orders probe

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The National Commission for Women (NCW), on Tuesday, directed Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi to launch an enquiry into the incident where Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made derogatory comments against the Kamalapur MPDO on July 9. Acting on a complaint from a Congress leader, the commission asked Joshi to submit an action taken report within 15 days.

Warangal Urban Congress leader Bakka Judson had complained that the Minister made derogatory comments against the woman MPDO when he attended the Palle Pragathi grama sabha at Uppal village on July 9.

Political leaders present at the sabha also allegedly laughed at the comments. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma accepted the petition by Judson on July 27, and instructed the Warangal CP to submit an action taken report at the earliest.