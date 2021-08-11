STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister Errabelli’s remarks on MPDO: National Commission for Women orders probe

Acting on a complaint from a Congress leader, the national women's commission asked Warangal police commissioner, Dr Tarun Joshi, to submit an action taken report within 15 days.

Published: 11th August 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had been accused of passing sexist remarks against a woman employee of the state government in Kamalapur

Telangana Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had been accused of passing sexist remarks against a woman employee of the state government in Kamalapur. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The National Commission for Women (NCW), on Tuesday, directed Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi to launch an enquiry into the incident where Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made derogatory comments against the Kamalapur MPDO on July 9. Acting on a complaint from a Congress leader, the commission asked Joshi to submit an action taken report within 15 days.

Warangal Urban Congress leader Bakka Judson had complained that the Minister made derogatory comments against the woman MPDO when he attended the Palle Pragathi grama sabha at Uppal village on July 9.

Political leaders present at the sabha also allegedly laughed at the comments.  NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma accepted the petition by Judson on July 27, and instructed the Warangal CP to submit an action taken report at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Women NCW Telangana Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao Sexist remarks
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp