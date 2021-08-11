STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS MP Nama supports bill restoring states’ power to make their own OBC lists

However, National BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah said that the Bill was of no use for BCs as states would use their powers to include developed castes in their OBC lists.

Published: 11th August 2021

Nama Nageswara Rao

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While supporting the 27th Constitution Amendment Bill 2021, which restores the States’ power to make their own OBC lists, TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Tuesday demanded that the Central government to implement the Dalit Bandhu, a scheme launched by the Telangana government, across the country.

Participating in the debate on the Amendment Bill, the TRS MP said that it was a happy moment that the Bill was introduced giving powers to the States. 

However, National BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah said that the Bill was of no use for BCs. The Bill would render injustice to BCs, he said. If the States were given powers, then the States would include developed castes into the list.

He demanded that the Centre should introduce a Bill providing 50 per cent reservations to BCs in legislative bodies and also in education and employment.

