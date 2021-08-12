Bandi Sanjay demands KCR to attend river boards’ meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could settle the issues pertaining to water sharing by attending the meetings of coordination committees of Krishna and Godavari river management boards (KRMB, GRMB), BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday demanded the former to attend the meeting to question the injustice being meted out to the State and to obtain a legitimate water share for the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, Bandi alleged that the Chief Minister was scared that the irregularities he had committed with regard to irrigation projects, DPRs of irrigation projects, and the nexus between him and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be revealed to the public if he attends the meeting.

He said that AP was withdrawing more than 150 TMC of water and attending the meeting would give him an opportunity to stop the drawal.

The BJP chief said, “K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only Chief Minister in the country who does not release his daily schedule because he boozes in his farmhouse and sleeps in Pragathi Bhavan.” He added that Rao had promised to withdraw a case regarding the water dispute in the Supreme Court, but it had been close to a year and the case was still pending.

BJP CHIEF SLAMS SENDING LACTATING MOTHERS TO JAIL

Referring to the recent incident of lactating women being sent to prison in Khammam district, Bandi strongly condemned the State government for the same. “Were they terrorists, murderers or dacoits?” Sanjay questioned, and demanded an open apology from Rao. He also demanded the dismissal of officials who were responsible