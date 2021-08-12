STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi Sanjay demands KCR to attend river boards’ meeting

Bandi Sanjay said that Andhra Pradesh was withdrawing more than 150 TMC of water and attending the meeting would give KCR an opportunity to stop the drawal.

Published: 12th August 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could settle the issues pertaining to water sharing by attending the meetings of coordination committees of Krishna and Godavari river management boards (KRMB, GRMB), BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday demanded the former to attend the meeting to question the injustice being meted out to the State and to obtain a legitimate water share for the State. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, Bandi alleged that the Chief Minister was scared that the irregularities he had committed with regard to irrigation projects, DPRs of irrigation projects, and the nexus between him and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be revealed to the public if he attends the meeting.

He said that AP was withdrawing more than 150 TMC of water and attending the meeting would give him an opportunity to stop the drawal. 

The BJP chief said, “K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only Chief Minister in the country who does not release his daily schedule because he boozes in his farmhouse and sleeps in Pragathi Bhavan.” He added that Rao had promised to withdraw a case regarding the water dispute in the Supreme Court, but it had been close to a year and the case was still pending. 

BJP CHIEF SLAMS SENDING LACTATING MOTHERS TO JAIL

Referring to the recent incident of lactating women being sent to prison in Khammam district, Bandi strongly condemned the State government for the same. “Were they terrorists, murderers or dacoits?” Sanjay questioned, and demanded an open apology from Rao. He also demanded the dismissal of officials who were responsible

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Bandi Sanjay Kumar KRMB GRMB Telangana BJP Telangana YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Krishna River Godavari River
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp