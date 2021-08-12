Centre seeking views of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh on SC categories: Union Minister to Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said that the Central government was seeking the views of the States concerned on the categorisation of SCs into A, B, C and D. In a written reply to a question asked by L Hanumanthaiah, a member from Karnataka, the Union Minister said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while forwarding a copy of the resolution passed by their Legislative Assemblies, had requested for sub-categorisation of scheduled castes.

A national commission to examine the issue of sub-categorisation of scheduled castes in Andhra Pradesh (NCSCSC) headed by Justice Usha Mehra had been set up in the matter. The NCSCSC, in its report submitted on May 1, 2008, had recommended an amendment to Article 341 of the Constitution to provide for sub-categorisation and de-sub-categorisation of scheduled castes.

The Central government has decided to seek views of the major stakeholders - the State governments and Union Territory Administrations - on the recommendation of the NCSCSC. The States/UTs were last reminded on December 9 to expedite their comments. Moreover, the matter was presently sub-judice in the Supreme Court, the Union Minister said.