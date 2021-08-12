Hyderabad gets new Collector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman has been transferred and posted as Hyderabad Collector, as the incumbent Collector Sweta Mohanty went on study leave. Medak District Collector S Harish is placed in full additional charge (FAC) for the post of Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector in place of Sweta Mohanty. M Manu Chowdary, Additional Collector (local bodies), Nagarkurnool, is placed in FAC for the post of Nagarkurnool Collector.