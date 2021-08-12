STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jail officials denied us food: podu ryots

Konijerla police had, on August 6, booked as many as 23 podu cultivators, including three lactating mothers on attempt to murder charges, based on a complaint filed by Forest Department officials.

Published: 12th August 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Released podu cultivators stage a protest in front of the Khammam district jail alleging that the authorities harassed them, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Released podu cultivators stage a protest in front of the Khammam district jail alleging that the authorities harassed them, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed in front of the Khammam district jail on Wednesday when the podu farmers of Yellannanagar village, after they were released from prison, staged a protest alleging that the jail authorities harassed and denied them food.

It may be recalled that the Konijerla police had, on August 6, booked as many as 23 podu cultivators, including 18 women, on attempt to murder charges, based on a complaint filed by Forest Department officials. Of the total 23 residents of Yellannanagar village, the personnel arrested 21 ryots, including three lactating mothers, and sent them to the district jail in Khammam.

Though the officials had initially booked them under Sections 307 and 148 of the IPC, the personnel soon filed a memo before the court seeking permission to withdraw these sections, following massive criticism. After five days, these 21 podu cultivators were finally released from the prison on Wednesday.

Soon after they came out of the jail, the podu ryots staged a protest alleging that the jail authorities manhandled and harassed them. They further stated that the officials denied them food and water while inside the prison.

“They mercilessly thrashed six of our women and locked them up in a dark chamber,” they alleged. Meanwhile, jail superintendent K Sridhar reached the spot, interacted with ryots and promised to initiate an inquiry into the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana podu farmers Podu Cultivation Telangana forest department
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp