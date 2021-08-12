Security guard performs ECG on patient at Jangaon district hospital

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In a shocking incident, a security guard performed ECG test on a patient at Jangaon District Government Hospital, on Wednesday. The incident happened when the medical expert and technician were not there at the hospital lab. It came to light when photos and videos of the guard performing the ECG test on a patient went viral on social media platforms. However, no officials have responded on the matter.

According to sources, B Bhaskar belonging to Bhachannapet was rushed to the District Government Hospital after he started experiencing some breathing issues. When his relatives took him to the ECG lab, there was no one inside.

Shocked to see the lab vacant, his family members approached the security guard and asked where the technician and others were. Noticing the patient’s situation, the guard took it upon himself, rushed Bhaskar to the lab and performed an ECG test on him.

NO COMMENTS YET

When contacted, hospital superintendent Dr P Raghu was not available for comment. No official has responded on the matter