Telangana official dashes off letter to Krishna River board, says AP illegally diverting water

Through these illegal projects, AP has been using more water than its earmarked share of 31.90 tmcft in the Krishna river from the Srisailam project, Muralidhar contended

Published: 12th August 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar shot off another letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday with a request to restrain Andhra Pradesh from diverting water from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir through three unauthorised projects.
 
The Telangana official said that AP was diverting water from the escape channel from Banakacherla cross regulator by lifting water from the Malyala pumping station of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and from the Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme.

"By way of these additional projects, which are illegal, AP is feeding the K-C canal ayacut," the official said in his letter. Through these illegal projects, AP has been using more water than its earmarked share of 31.90 tmcft in the Krishna river from the Srisailam project, Muralidhar contended.
 
The act of AP is in complete violation of the provisions of the Bachawat Tribunal, the official told the KRMB chairman.

