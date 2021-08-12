STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana tahasildar in former IPS Praveen Kumar’s corner shunted out

Narketpally Tahasildar P Radha, who is also a founding member of Swaero, had earlier on Sunday, August 8, attended RS Praveen Kumar's public meeting where he joined the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Published: 12th August 2021 07:45 AM

BSP leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar

BSP leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda  District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil has shunted out Narketpally Tahasildar P Radha, who is also a founding member of Swaero, for allegedly attending former IPS officer Dr RS Praveen Kumar’s public meeting at Nalgonda, where he joined the Bahujan Samaj Party on August 8. When contacted, Radha said that she was unaware of the reason for her sudden transfer.

She also said she attended the public meeting on August 8, which was a Sunday, in her personal capacity. “We are ready to sacrifice our lives for Praveen Kumar sir. These transfers will not deter me from supporting a person like him who is the harbinger of change,” she enthused.

Praveen Kumar posted on his Facebook page: “Today a good officer has been transferred to a far off mandal. Why is KCR’s government against Bahujans?”

Meanwhile, Nalgonda RDO Jagadishwar Reddy said that the transfer was on “administrative grounds.” Radha was transferred and posted as PA Pally (Nalgonda) Tahasildar, he said.

