TRS tricks won’t work this time, asserts Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: On the same day that Finance Minister T Harish Rao made a whirlwind tour of Huzurabad Assembly constituency, ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on August 16, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender organised a Kula Sangala meeting at a private function hall in the segment on Wednesday. Former MP G Vivek was also present.

During the meeting, Rajender asserted that the pink party’s tricks and gimmicks won’t work this time.

Referring to the ruling party’s decision to field BC leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav, the former minister exuded confidence that the BJP will win the bypoll, no matter what.

Pointing out that the TRS president has so far spent `192 crore for the byelection, Rajender asserted that the voters won’t fall prey to the pink party’s money power.“KCR has also deployed some TRS men to monitor our leaders. I think he is not considering the fact that these people used to be my colleagues and that I still have good relations with them,” the former minister added.

Alleging that Harish has, in the last seven years, amassed disproportionate assets, the former minister pointed out that K Chandrasekhar Rao doesn’t trust any of his MLAs and added that the TRS supremo is constantly tailing all his legislators.