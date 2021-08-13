70-yr-old in Telangana hangs self after wife’s suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over the demise of his 60-year-old wife, a 70-year-old man P Malreddy also died by suicide within hours of her death in Aregudem village in Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri district. P Mallamma, who was suffering from age-related ailments, set herself ablaze at their residence on Wednesday night, while Malreddy was found hanging on Thursday morning in the agricultural field of a relative.

At 10.30 pm on Wednesday, Mallamma doused herself with kerosene and set herself ablaze at their home. Malreddy saw her in flames and informed his two sons, who live in neighbouring villages, and other relatives. As they rushed home and were making arrangements to shift her to hospital, Malreddy went missing. However, after they shifted her to hospital, the doctors declared her dead. Meanwhile, Malreddy was not to be seen and a search started for him. On Thursday morning, a relative Vital Reddy, who went to his field, found Malreddy hanging from a tree.

One of the couple’s sons Balreddy, in his complaint to the police, stated that his father could have taken the extreme step as he was upset over his mother’s sudden death. Their bodies have been handed over to the families after postmortem examination. Choutuppal inspector N Srinivas said a case has been registered.

Probe underway

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)