Citing Covid, 45 per cent cut-off for Telangana's EAMCET exam scrapped again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cut-off of 45 per cent marks in Intermediate examinations for students, which makes candidates eligible for admission counselling through TS Eamcet, has been done away with. However, candidates still have to clear the Intermediate public examinations and secure a rank in the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet). The decision to relax the cut-off marks was made due to the impact of the pandemic, and is said to be temporary.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), on Thursday, released the preliminary answer key for the engineering stream test of Eamcet 2021. The key is available day-wise and shift-wise. Candidates can download the official answer key and cross-check their answers to know their scores in the test. The cut-off for submission of objections based on the preliminary key is 4 pm on August 14. Speaking to Express, an official from the Higher Education Department said, “All students who passed Intermediate exams and qualified in TS Eamcet, besides securing a rank, will be eligible for admissions this year. In the coming days, the government will issue necessary orders in this regard,” the official said.