STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Citing Covid, 45 per cent cut-off for Telangana's EAMCET exam scrapped again

The decision to relax the cut-off marks was made due to the impact of the pandemic, and is said to be temporary.

Published: 13th August 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering aspirants on their way to an exam centre

Representational image of engineering aspirants. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cut-off of 45 per cent marks in Intermediate examinations for students, which makes candidates eligible for admission counselling through TS Eamcet, has been done away with. However, candidates still have to clear the Intermediate public examinations and secure a rank in the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet). The decision to relax the cut-off marks was made due to the impact of the pandemic, and is said to be temporary.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), on Thursday, released the preliminary answer key for the engineering stream test of Eamcet 2021. The key is available day-wise and shift-wise. Candidates can download the official answer key and cross-check their answers to know their scores in the test. The cut-off for submission of objections based on the preliminary key is 4 pm on August 14. Speaking to Express, an official from the Higher Education Department said, “All students who passed Intermediate exams and qualified in TS Eamcet, besides securing a rank, will be eligible for admissions this year. In the coming days, the government will issue necessary orders in this regard,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test TS EAMCET cut off Telangana exams Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad JNTUH
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp