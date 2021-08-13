STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social worker from Telangana's Karimnagar receives National Youth Award

The award was given to Mohammad Azam by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur presents Telangana's Mohammad Azam with the National Youth Award.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur presented Telangana's Mohammad Azam with the National Youth Award. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A social activist from Karimnagar district has received the National Youth Award for the year 2017-18, which is the highest award conferred on youths in India by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs for those who render outstanding service in the field of social service and fall in the 18-29 years age group.

Azam, who hails from Karimnagar district, is pursuing a PhD in English Literature from Kakatiya University under the guidance of Professor R Meghana Rao. He has been actively taking part in social service activities for the past eight years.

He has conducted several awareness programmes related to blood donation, organ donation and plantation programmes under the Haritha Haram project. Apart from these, he has also worked on water conservation, construction of soaking pits, works related to Swachh Bharat mission and government welfare schemes, for the benefit of the people in various villages.

