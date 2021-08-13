‘Suspend cops who tortured women in jail’: Telangana Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While condemning a recent incident in Khammam where women farmers were allegedly subjected to abuse and torture, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy demanded the State government immediately suspend the police officials who were involved in the incident.

In an open letter to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the incident where 23 persons, including 20 women, were put behind bars and cases of attempt to murder were filed, is shocking. “Those who were released on bail were abused and tortured by jail staff. This is nothing less than inhuman behaviour meted out to these women. All those who are responsible must be brought to book and immediately suspended,” he demanded.