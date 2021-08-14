Initiative for sailors will pave way for laurels in future, says Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large congregation of sailors was witnessed at the Hussainsagar on Friday a large as the much awaited Hyderabad Sailing Week 2021 and the YAI National Sailing Championship 2021 got off to a flying start. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, inaugurated the event.

The flagging off ceremony by the Governor included 75 sail boats that will set sail simultaneously to commemorate the 75 years of Independence. In her address, the Governor said that this initiative will pave the way for the sailors to represent the nation at various forums and bring laurels for the country.

The National Laser Championship is also a trial for the Asian Games and for the first time, YAI accreditation has been accorded to this event. A large number of potential and professional sailors are participating in this Championship.