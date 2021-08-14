STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Initiative for sailors will pave way for laurels in future, says Telangana Governor

A large number of potential and professional sailors are participating in this Championship.

Published: 14th August 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flags off the Hyderabad Sailing Week 2021 and YAI National Sailing Championship 2021 at Hussainsagar on Friday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flags off the Hyderabad Sailing Week 2021 and YAI National Sailing Championship 2021 at Hussainsagar on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Vinay madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large congregation of sailors was witnessed at the Hussainsagar on Friday a large as the much awaited Hyderabad Sailing Week 2021 and the YAI National Sailing Championship 2021 got off to a flying start. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, inaugurated the event.

The flagging off ceremony by the Governor included 75 sail boats that will set sail simultaneously to commemorate the 75 years of Independence. In her address, the Governor said that this initiative will pave the way for the sailors to represent the nation at various forums and bring laurels for the country.

The National Laser Championship is also a trial for the Asian Games and for the first time, YAI accreditation has been accorded to this event. A large number of potential and professional sailors are participating in this Championship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hussainsagar Hyderabad Sailing Week 2021 National Sailing Championship
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp