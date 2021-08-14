Telangana HC vacates stay on GO for release of Rs 59 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday vacated the stay on GO 208 issued for the release of Rs 59 crore after an affidavit was filed by the counsel of the Chief Secretary that the money was not for meeting legal expenses to fight contempt of court cases, but for payment to those from whom land was acquired in Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

The court issued restraining order recently after the GO 58 stated that the money was meant for meeting legal expenses to be incurred for fighting contempt of court proceedings. When the Chief Secretary sought recall of the order, the High Court insisted that the GO be amended to the effect that the funds were meant for paying those from whom the land was acquired. Advocate General BS Prasad on Friday filed the affidavit stating that the money was for payment to those from whom land was acquired.

The High Court on August 4, set aside the GO 208, expressing surprise over how the government could issue such an order to help bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to fight contempt of court cases against them.The court issued interim orders on a PIL filed by a lecturer in which he had stated that a majority of the contempt of court cases filed were against the Chief Secretary when he was the chief commissioner of land administration.

On Wednesday, when the CS sought recall of the stay orders on the GO 208, the court made it clear that it cannot concede the request unless an addendum was issued to the GO concerned. The Advocate General submitted to the court that the drafting of the GO was erroneous as it showed that the funds for meant for legal expenses when in reality they were meant for payment to those whose lands were acquired in the Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

Somesh’s counsel files affidavit in High Court

