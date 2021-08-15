27 Telangana cops get Central government's medals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 27 officers of the Telangana Police Department were awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day by the Union Home Ministry. Fourteen officers deputed to Greyhounds were chosen for the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) in recognition of their services in anti-Maoist operations.

Additional DGP, (Women Safety) Swati Lakra and Jangaon DCP B Sreenivasa Reddy have been conferred the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 11 other officers, including DIG Intelligence V Siva Kumar and DCP Madhapur M Venkateshwarlu, were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

Other awardees are Ramesh D, Additional SP, Special Intelligence Branch, Jithender Reddy, Hanamkonda ACP, Chandrashekar Akula, ACP (Traffic) Madhapur), Pitchaiah Muvva, DSP, PTC, Hyderabad, Sampath Kumar Reddy, Assistant Commandant, TSSP I Battalion, Anand Kumar ASI, Special Intelligence Branch, Chandrashekara Rao, ASI, RBVRR State Police Academy, Arif Ali Mohd, Senior Commando, Greyhounds, and Anil Goud, constable, Kacheguda traffic police station.