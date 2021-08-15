Alert sounded in Telangana's Agency areas after Maoists issue boycott call for Independence Day events

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In wake of the call by CPI (Maoist) to boycott Independence Day celebrations, a high alert has been sounded in the Agency areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and other places along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Security has been beefed up along the border and ferry points.

Additional teams of Greyhounds, CRPF and special party forces have been deployed. Vehicle checking has also been intensified in all suspected villages and mandal headquarters in the Agency area. Police suspect that the Maoists might dig roads, try to damage government properties and target police forces as well as political leaders. Additional security has been provided to all police stations located in Agency areas.

Condemning the boycott call by Maoists, Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, said that their call is illegal. He appealed to the people to oppose Maoists’ call and celebrate Independence Day on a grand scale. ‘We are alert and ready to face anything. Our forces have already stepped into the field to give befitting answers to the Maoists,’’ he added.

Abhay, Spokesperson, CPI (Maoist), released a press note here on Saturday and appealed to the people to boycott Independence Day saying that it’s not the real Independence Day and only it is only the change of corporate rule from the Whites. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfil people‘s expectations and instead, acts as a slave to the big corporations. He further said as per government records, about four lakh people died due to Covid-19 in the country, but PM Modi hasn’t done anything for them, but announced a package of `20 lakh crore to benefit the businesses.