STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Alert sounded in Telangana's Agency areas after Maoists issue boycott call for Independence Day events

Additional teams of Greyhounds, CRPF and special party forces have been deployed. Vehicle checking has also been intensified in all suspected villages and mandal headquarters in the Agency area.

Published: 15th August 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police suspect that the Maoists might dig roads, try to damage government properties and target police forces as well as political leaders.

Police suspect that the Maoists might dig roads, try to damage government properties and target police forces as well as political leaders. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  In wake of the call by CPI (Maoist) to boycott Independence Day celebrations, a high alert has been sounded in the Agency areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and other places along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Security has been beefed up along the border and ferry points. 

Additional teams of Greyhounds, CRPF and special party forces have been deployed. Vehicle checking has also been intensified in all suspected villages and mandal headquarters in the Agency area. Police suspect that the Maoists might dig roads, try to damage government properties and target police forces as well as political leaders. Additional security has been provided to all police stations located in Agency areas.

Condemning the boycott call by Maoists, Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, said that their call is illegal. He appealed to the people to oppose Maoists’ call and celebrate Independence Day on a grand scale. ‘We are alert and ready to face anything. Our forces have already stepped into the field to give befitting answers to the Maoists,’’ he added.

Abhay, Spokesperson, CPI (Maoist), released a press note here on Saturday and appealed to the people to boycott Independence Day saying that it’s not the real Independence Day and only it is only the change of corporate rule from the Whites. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfil people‘s expectations and instead, acts as a slave to the big corporations.  He further said as per government records, about four lakh people died due to Covid-19 in the country, but PM Modi hasn’t done anything for them, but announced a package of `20 lakh crore to benefit the businesses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPIM Maoist boycott Independence Day Telangana Chhattisgarh border security Maoist activity Telangana Telangana Agency areas Bhadadri Kothagudem
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp