Circular to get people for Telangana CM KCR’s meeting draws flak

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The order to mobilise public for the Chief Minister’s programme on August 16 by the District Educational Officer (DEO) to Mandal Educational Officers and high school headmasters drew flak from several local associations. In a meeting held at the MPDO office in Huzurabad on Saturday, the DEO gave directions to officials asking them to help turn the programme into a grand success.

Special officers should coordinate with the 150 route officers, gram panchayat secretaries and resources persons every day till the programme is completed and report to him, says the circular issued by the DEO. The Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) maintained that using the teachers and other staff to mobilise the public for the Chief Minister’s meeting violates the Right to Education Act, 2009.